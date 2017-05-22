Indian workers shut lights during FDA inspection

FDA warned the drug producer Vikshara Trading & Investments for obstructing an inspection of its plant in Ahmedabad in northwestern India. During the inspection last year, the company allegedly impeded FDA officials by blocking access to the vessel room as well as the packaging and labeling areas. Workers also did not turn on the lights in unlocked parts of the facility. Using a flashlight, FDA officials were, however, able to observe “powder scattered throughout the production areas, including powder caked on the floor.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter