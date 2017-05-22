Laboratoire M2 raises $4.6 million

Sherbrooke, Quebec-based start-up Laboratoire M2 has raised $4.6 million for its Thymox disinfectant technology in a second round of venture funding from Cycle Capital Management, Desjardins Innovatech, and others. The company will use the funds to commercialize its botanical products for use in crop protection, animal health, and cleaning markets. Thymox products are made from thymol, derived from the thyme plant. Laboratoire M2 says the products kill pathogenic microbes without harming tissue or the environment and are biodegradable and nontoxic.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter