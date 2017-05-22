Liveris will stay on longer at DowDuPont

Dow Chemical CEO Andrew N. Liveris will stay on for longer than originally anticipated as chairperson of DowDuPont, which is expected to be formed in August through the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont. He will serve as chairperson through July 1, 2018. He originally was to leave by the middle of this year. However, the deal did not close late last year as originally anticipated. A board has also been named for DowDuPont. It will include 16 directors, eight each from Dow and DuPont. The board will oversee the split, 18 months after the merger closes, of DowDuPont into three separate firms.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter