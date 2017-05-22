Credit: Shutterstock

The ACS Oregon Local Section will host the 72nd Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM) at Oregon State University in Corvallis on June 25–28.

NORM 2017 at a glance ▸ Dates: June 25–28 ▸ Location: Oregon State University, Corvallis ▸ Information contacts: Richard Nafshun, richard.nafshun@oregonstate.edu, chair; Mike Lerner, michael.lerner@oregonstate.edu, Rich Carter, rich.carter@oregonstate.edu; Judith Giordan, judy@jgiordan.com; and Tom Greenbowe, tgreenbo@uoregon.edu, program chairs

The meeting theme is “Innovation & Unanticipated Discoveries.” Presentations will cover topics including green chemistry; nanotechnology; biotechnology and biomedicine; and environmental, atmospheric, polymer, industrial, and nuclear chemistry.

NORM’s general chair is Richard Nafshun of Oregon State University. The program chairs are Mike Lerner and Rich Carter of Oregon State University, Judith Giordan of Oregon State University and ecosVC, and Tom Greenbowe of the University of Oregon.

Technical program. The technical symposia will include the following tracks: Innovation, Inorganic & Materials, Organic, Analytical, Computational, Education & Outreach, Radiochemistry & Nuclear, Biofuels, Green Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physical, and Undergraduate & Graduate Poster Sessions.

A three-day innovation program from Sunday through Tuesday will feature a Lens of the Market workshop, networking events, an innovation fair in the expo, talks, panel discussions, and office hours with leading innovators and funders.

ACS President Allison A. Campbell will give a plenary talk titled “Innovation & the ACS,” and Oregon State University’s Douglas A. Keszler will speak about innovation and the future of materials science and STEM education.

Workshops. There will be career workshops titled How to Better Communicate Your Scientific Interests to Colleagues & the Public: Effective Science Communication, Collaborating Across Boundaries, and Finding Your Pathway. Attendees can also sign up for 30-minute résumé review sessions.

Individuals and teams can register for the half-day Lens of the Market Stage 1 Innovation Workshop on Sunday, June 25. Attendees will learn how their research can make an impact beyond a publication and be able to inform their research based on market and societal need.

In addition, those who want to learn how to collect total scattering data, process it into a PDF, and determine what information can be obtained from the data can attend the Pair Distribution Function Workshop.

A workshop for high school teachers by Roger Kugel, Advanced Placement Chemistry Chief Reader, will cover the 2017 AP Chemistry Exam.

Social events and awards. On Sunday, there will be an ice cream social with members of ACS governance. On Monday, attendees can participate in a 5K Fun Run, an Innovation Lunch, a happy hour, and an Innovation Dinner. And on Tuesday, there will be a Women Chemists Luncheon and a NORM 2017 awards banquet in the evening. The band Al D. Hyde and the Key Tones will perform before and after the awards ceremony.

The following awards will be presented at NORM: ACS Northwest Region E. Ann Nalley Award for Volunteer Service, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Glenn & Jane Crosby Northwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the ACS Northwest Stanley C. Israel Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the Partners for Progress & Prosperity (P3) Award.