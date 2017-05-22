Vertex and X-Chem form library pact

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will pay X-Chem an undisclosed up-front payment as well as milestones as part of a small-molecule drug discovery pact targeting severe, genetic diseases. X-Chem, based in Waltham, Mass., says it will screen Vertex targets against its library of more than 120 billion small molecules tethered to DNA tags that record their synthetic history. Vertex has the option to license leadlike hits. X-Chem already has agreements with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Pfizer, Roche, and other firms.
