Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

On regulations

May 22, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In the March 6 issue of C&EN (page 30), the feature article on aging quotes Joao Pedro De Magalhaes of the University of Liverpool: “If there’s such a big market for stuff that doesn’t work, imagine how much money there would be for something that does.”

The “stuff that doesn’t work” refers to antiaging treatments and regimens of all kinds, mostly (in my opinion) promulgated by the nutraceutical industry, which has successfully avoided regulation by FDA even though their products are largely ineffective and at times life threatening. Also, there have been numerous reports of inaccurate labeling of the contents of said products.

In the same issue, under Regulation, an article titled “Business leaders want to axe regulations” (page 13) cites antiregulation comments from the CEOs of Eastman Chemical and Dow Chemical.

While some regulations may be unduly burdensome and perhaps unnecessary, other areas like nutraceuticals desperately need regulation to end deceptive practices that bilk an unsuspecting and unknowing public.

Kayson Nyi
Sellersville, Pa.

Thank you for the balanced article “Paring back U.S. regulations” (C&EN, March 20, page 19). Having worked as a chemist and manager for large corporations in industry, I can attest to the burden of often redundant and burdensome regulations.

One aspect overlooked is that the complex mix of regulations gives large companies a distinct advantage over small companies and start-ups that can ill afford the army of regulatory and legal personnel needed to ensure compliance. Starting even a small service company is prohibitive without buying an existing one with these systems already documented and staffed. Small businesses are a source of employment, innovation, and competitiveness but are often discouraged or disallowed by regulatory requirements.

Thelma K. Kiser
Kingsport, Tenn.

After reading the article in the C&EN March 20 edition titled “Trump budget request sidelines science” (page 4), I had some concerns. As a Trump supporter for change and reducing federal spending, I agree that we are being overregulated, which is causing a burden to the chemical industry. I feel that regulations need to be scrutinized on how they affect the public and the industries involved. More self-governing of industry is a positive movement, but there still needs to be some mechanism in place to ensure that industry is looking at not only the bottom line but also the impacts their decisions have on the community. What we don’t want is safety and environmental regulations totally banned to the point where safety and environmental impacts will be detrimental to people in our communities.

Maybe what we need is more intense auditing of these safety and environmental concerns within industry, which will maintain the good outlook for the chemical industry and reduce federal spending due to overregulating. All I can hope for is that the Trump Administration work with the chemical industry to find a mutually agreeable solution to satisfy all the key parties impacted.

Cosmo V. Sabatino
Pepperell, Mass.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

What people are saying about EPA regulations
Oversight of U.S. energy
Free Market Or Crony Capitalism?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE