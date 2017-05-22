Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

A small-scale reactor for light-driven chemistry

Benchtop setup standardizes conditions for photochemical reactions, boosting reproducibility between research groups

by Bethany Halford
May 22, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Merck & Co.
This new benchtop reactor will enable researchers to more consistently carry out photochemical reactions.
A photo of a small-scale photoreactor that fits on a benchtop.
Credit: Merck & Co.
This new benchtop reactor will enable researchers to more consistently carry out photochemical reactions.

Seeking a way to standardize light-driven chemistry, researchers at Princeton University, led by David W. C. MacMillan, teamed up with scientists and engineers at Merck & Co., led by Ian W. Davies, to create a small-scale reactor to use for photochemical transformations (ACS Cent. Sci. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.7b00159). When a new reaction fails or performs poorly, there can be some ambiguity as to why that is, Davies explains. “We wanted to remove that ambiguity so that when we set up reactions and report them, they are set up consistently and are reproducible,” Davies says. The resulting reactor turns out to speed up many known light-driven reactions and boosts yields to boot. The researchers attribute this ability to the reaction vessel’s increased and highly uniform exposure to photons in the reactor. The system works with vials ranging from 2 to 40 mL. Different light sources can be swapped out, so photochemistry can be done at different wavelengths. Merck has made the reactor plans publicly available, so any company could commercialize it. One company, Penn Optical Coatings, is currently taking orders for the reactor and plans to begin shipping it in August at a cost of $4,900 per reactor.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robot assistant optimizes photochemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser flow photoreactor powers up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blue-light special on perfluoroalkylations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE