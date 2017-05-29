Adesis to expand Delaware operations

The contract research firm Adesis has purchased its building in New Castle, Del., doubling its available space to about 4,400 m2. Adesis was acquired last year by Universal Display, a provider of emitters and other materials for organic light-emitting diodes. Universal CEO Steven V. Abramson says the purchase and a planned expansion will boost Adesis’s contract research business as well as help Universal develop red, green, yellow, and blue emitters and emitter hosts.
