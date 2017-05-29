May 29, 2017 Issue | Chemical & Engineering News
 
2-D materials go beyond graphene

Driven by the unique properties of ultrathin materials and their potential for new applications, researchers are crisscrossing the periodic table in search of new examples
By Mitch Jacoby
(pp. 36-40)
Environmental rules under attack

EPA gets flooded with ideas for modifying or delaying regulations (pp. 18-20)
How does research funding at your university stack up?

National Science Foundation data show slight increases in 2015 for academic chemistry research (pp. 22-23)
Trump’s proposed 2018 budget would gut science agencies

Average cuts of 16% would hit agencies that fund chemistry research and regulations
(p.5)

A new view of the spliceosome

Structural biologists capture important state of cellular machine responsible for making humans more complex than worms
(p.7)

When two drugs are better than one

Compound collection representing targets and structures of most FDA-approved drugs reveals paired treatment for resistant cancer
(p.7)

‘Venus flytrap’ soft robot gets a grip

Autonomous light-powered device inspired by the carnivorous plant grabs reflective objects
(p.8)

Mechanochemistry enables 17O labeling

Grinding reagents with isotope-enriched water reduces cost and time to get compounds ready for NMR
(p.8)

Antibody reduces fat, increases metabolism in mice

Blocking follicle stimulating hormone could provide route for treating obesity, osteoporosis
(p.9)

Watching organelles bump into each other

Movies show how six types of the membrane-bound compartments interact simultaneously in live cells
(p.9)

Chemical hub pitched for Appalachia

Trade association sees potential for $36 billion in investment
(p.12)

Dating site opens for hazard-free chemicals

Environmental group Chemsec seeks to hook up potential sellers and buyers
(p.12)

Investor puts out own version of the DowDuPont split

Activist Daniel Loeb argues Dow’s specialty chemicals are better suited for the specialty products spin-off
(p.12)

Clariant and Huntsman to join in $20 billion deal

The merger of equals will create the world’s second-largest specialty chemical firm
(p.13)

Mustard comes closer to becoming India’s first genetically modified food crop

Final approval from government still needed
(p.17)

U.S. Congress probes underlying costs of research

Rising fees for building upkeep, administration eat into federal grant funding
(p.17)
 

Dow’s Liveris prominent on Trump’s Saudi trip

Visit to Saudi Arabia includes promises of acrylics and silicones in the country

Switching paper for chemicals

Stora Enso targets substances from sugars and lignin to offset paper sales decline

Seifi Ghasemi recounts his path to the helm of Air Products

Palladium Medal winner talks about the U.S., his management style, and taking chances

‘Venus flytrap’ soft robot gets a grip

Autonomous light-powered device inspired by the carnivorous plant grabs onto reflective objects

Sponsored content: The reincarnation of existing chemical products

As customers demand innovative products, chemistry turns to reinventing trusted, tested solutions.

Environmental rules under attack

EPA gets flooded with ideas for modifying or delaying regulations

EU struggles to define what constitutes an endocrine disruptor

Criteria will determine regulation of pesticides and biocides

How does research funding at your university stack up?

National Science Foundation data show slight increases in 2015 for academic chemistry research

Illuminating correspondence from readers

Life of a professor: Year 1

Letters (p.3 )
 
 