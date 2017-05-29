May 29, 2017 Issue

Copyright © 2017 American Chemical Society
COVER: A false-colored SEM of a stack of nanometer-thick titanium carbide sheets.» Full Article
Driven by the unique properties of ultrathin materials and their potential for new applications, researchers are crisscrossing the periodic table in search of new examples
Driven by the unique properties of ultrathin materials and their potential for new applications, researchers are crisscrossing the periodic table in search of new examples(pp. 36-40)
Features
Government & Policy
EPA gets flooded with ideas for modifying or delaying regulations (pp. 18-20)
Education
National Science Foundation data show slight increases in 2015 for academic chemistry research (pp. 22-23)
News of the Week
Trump’s proposed 2018 budget would gut science agencies
Average cuts of 16% would hit agencies that fund chemistry research and regulations(p.5)
A new view of the spliceosome
Structural biologists capture important state of cellular machine responsible for making humans more complex than worms(p.7)
When two drugs are better than one
Compound collection representing targets and structures of most FDA-approved drugs reveals paired treatment for resistant cancer(p.7)
‘Venus flytrap’ soft robot gets a grip
Autonomous light-powered device inspired by the carnivorous plant grabs reflective objects(p.8)
Mechanochemistry enables 17O labeling
Grinding reagents with isotope-enriched water reduces cost and time to get compounds ready for NMR(p.8)
Antibody reduces fat, increases metabolism in mice
Blocking follicle stimulating hormone could provide route for treating obesity, osteoporosis(p.9)
Watching organelles bump into each other
Movies show how six types of the membrane-bound compartments interact simultaneously in live cells(p.9)
Chemical hub pitched for Appalachia
Trade association sees potential for $36 billion in investment(p.12)
Dating site opens for hazard-free chemicals
Environmental group Chemsec seeks to hook up potential sellers and buyers(p.12)
Investor puts out own version of the DowDuPont split
Activist Daniel Loeb argues Dow’s specialty chemicals are better suited for the specialty products spin-off(p.12)
Clariant and Huntsman to join in $20 billion deal
The merger of equals will create the world’s second-largest specialty chemical firm(p.13)
Mustard comes closer to becoming India’s first genetically modified food crop
Final approval from government still needed(p.17)
U.S. Congress probes underlying costs of research
Rising fees for building upkeep, administration eat into federal grant funding(p.17)
Departments
Business
Visit to Saudi Arabia includes promises of acrylics and silicones in the country
Stora Enso targets substances from sugars and lignin to offset paper sales decline
Palladium Medal winner talks about the U.S., his management style, and taking chances
Concentrates (pp.14-15)
- Dow plans investments in Saudi Arabia
- Evonik exits ship-water treatment
- New bottle plastic is okay in Europe
- BASF divests phase-change materials
- Duo links quantum dots, OLED materials
- Adesis to expand Delaware operations
- Iterum raises funds for new antibiotic
- Fuel-cell vehicles advance in Japan
- Solution advances for acrylamide problem
- JSR will expand biotech manufacturing
- Drugmakers cut jobs
- Bioverativ buys rare blood disease firm
- Business Roundup
Science & Technology
Autonomous light-powered device inspired by the carnivorous plant grabs onto reflective objects
As customers demand innovative products, chemistry turns to reinventing trusted, tested solutions.
Driven by the unique properties of ultrathin materials and their potential for new applications, researchers are crisscrossing the periodic table in search of new examples
ACS News
Awards (p.42 )
Government & Policy
EPA gets flooded with ideas for modifying or delaying regulations
Criteria will determine regulation of pesticides and biocides
Education
National Science Foundation data show slight increases in 2015 for academic chemistry research
Newscripts
Editor's Page
Letters
Letters (p.3 )
