Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Antimony ligand creates a diversion to unmask platinum catalyst’s reactivity

Lewis acidic site pulls a chloride ligand away from platinum, forming a self-activating electrophilic catalyst

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 29, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Homogeneous transition-metal complexes typically need a jump start to become catalytically active. One strategy chemists employ is to use a silver salt or a Lewis acid activator such as a boron compound to pull off and sequester an anionic ligand from the catalyst metal. Di You and François P. Gabbaï of Texas A&M University have designed a new strategy for ligand abstraction by building an antimony Lewis acidic site directly into a platinum catalyst’s architecture, forming a self-activating catalyst system (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b03287). Gabbaï’s group is known for synthesizing electron-deficient main-group compounds and studying their anion-binding and redox properties. While investigating antimony-platinum complexes, the researchers found that antimony’s ability to adopt variable coordination numbers, a property the Gabbaï group calls coordination noninnocence, enables antimony to shed loosely bound anionic ligands such as triflate and add stronger coordinating anions such as chloride. In the new antimony-platinum complex, this ability is triggered when a nucleophilic substrate approaches the electrophilic platinum reactive site. Subsequent spontaneous chloride migration from platinum to antimony unmasks platinum, leaving it exposed and catalytically active. The researchers found that the antimony-platinum complex can mediate enyne cyclization and hydro­arylation of propargyl aryl ethers without the need for adding a chloride abstracting reagent.

A reaction scheme shows how an antimony-platinum complex rearranges to become an active platinum catalyst.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Benzene yields to nucleophilic substitution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frustrated Catalyst Activates C–H Bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unusual Reaction ‘Decarbonizes’ An N-Heterocyclic Carbene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE