BASF divests phase-change materials

BASF will sell its Micronal phase-change materials (PCMs) business to U.S.-based Microtek Laboratories. Launched more than a decade ago, Micronal PCMs are a family of microencapsulated acrylate materials used in mattresses and wallboard. The material absorbs heat and melts when temperatures rise; it solidifies and releases heat when temperatures fall. Microtek, also a PCM supplier, plans to start making the Micronal products at its U.S. facility by the end of the year.
