Bioverativ buys rare blood disease firm

Seeking to become a leader in treating blood disorders, Bioverativ will pay $400 million up front to acquire privately held True North Therapeutics. Bioverativ, a Biogen spin-off, adds to its portfolio TNT009, a monoclonal antibody in early-stage studies for cold agglutinin disease, a rare form of anemia that occurs when autoantibodies attack red blood cells. True North investors could see another $425 million in milestone payments if TNT009 reaches the market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter