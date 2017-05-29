Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences to Michele Parrinello

Michele Parrinello, a chemistry professor at the University of Lugano and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, has won the 2017 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences in the area of theoretical and computational chemistry.
The $250,000 prize, awarded every other year by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, highlights selected areas of chemistry that have benefited society.
Parrinello is being honored for his groundbreaking developments in molecular dynamics simulation methodology. His achievements include the development of the Parrinello-Rahman method to study phase transitions in crystals and the Car-Parrinello method for computer simulation of the movements of atoms and molecules.
Parrinello will deliver an award address during a ceremony in the fall at the University of Lugano.
