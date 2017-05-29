Duo links quantum dots, OLED materials

Kyulux and Nanoco are joining forces to produce materials for displays making use of both organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) and quantum dots. Japan’s Kyulux develops OLED display materials based on its “thermally activated delayed fluorescence” technology. Meanwhile, England-based Nanoco manufactures cadmium-free quantum dots that improve the brightness of liquid-crystal displays. The two companies hope to come up with ways to produce cheaper and more energy-efficient OLED displays.
