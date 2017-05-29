Eugene Garfield, 91, died on Feb. 26 in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
“Eugene Garfield is universally recognized as a visionary pioneer in information science. He founded the Institute for Scientific Information in 1960, ultimately creating research tools used by researchers around the world, including the Science Citation Index, Current Contents, and Current Chemical Reactions. His work not only changed how research was conducted but also changed the lives of many with whom he came in contact. He served as a role model, teacher, mentor, and friend to many within the scientific and information communities and earned their lifelong respect, admiration, and loyalty.”—Bonnie Lawlor, friend and former employee
Most recent title: president and founder, Institute for Scientific Information (now Clarivate Analytics)
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1949, and M.S., library science, 1954, Columbia University; Ph.D., structural linguistics, University of Pennsylvania, 1961
Survivors: wife, Meher; sons, Alex, Stephen, and Josh
