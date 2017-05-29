Evonik exits ship-water treatment

Evonik Industries will no longer sell peracetic acid-based ship ballast water treatment chemicals. Its dispensing equipment partner TeamTec is withdrawing from the market too. Long-term storage tests under marine conditions raised doubts about the stability of the chemical, sold as Peraclean Ocean, Evonik says. An international treaty ratified in 2016 requires oceangoing vessels to install systems that prevent invasive species from hitching a ride in their ballast water. Other treatment systems rely on onboard sodium hypochlorite generators and ultraviolet light disinfection.
