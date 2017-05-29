Fuel-cell vehicles advance in Japan

Air Liquide and 10 Japanese companies, including Toyota, plan to build 160 hydrogen stations and put 40,000 fuel-cell vehicles on Japan’s roads by 2020. The 11 companies aim to set up a joint venture this year that will start building hydrogen stations and promote the use of fuel-cell vehicles in Japan. The plan conforms to a government energy diversification road map, developed in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, for hydrogen fuel-cell use in Japan. Air Liquide is involved in similar projects in the U.S. and Europe.
