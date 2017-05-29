Credit: Shutterstock

The ACS Red River Valley Section will host the 2017 Great Lakes Regional Meeting at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center, in Fargo, N.D., from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30.

GLRM 2017 at a glance ▸ Dates: June 27–30 ▸ Location: Fargo, N.D. ▸ Information contacts: Graeme R. A. Wyllie, wyllie@cord.edu, general chair; Seth Rasmussen, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu, program chair Website: glrm2017.com

The meeting theme is “Energy & Sustainability,” and one of the highlights will be a plenary lecture on Thursday evening featuring Paul Dastoor of the University of Newcastle, who will discuss efforts to develop the ability to paint solar cells onto a variety of everyday surfaces.

The meeting’s general chair is Graeme R. A. Wyllie of Concordia College. The program chair is Seth Rasmussen of North Dakota State University.

Technical program. Related to the conference theme, there will be a three-day symposium on the photophysics and photochemistry of interfaces, as well as symposia on conjugated materials and applications to energy, novel manufacturing technologies for sustainable materials, the development of sustainable polymers, and sustainability in education.

In addition, there will be a session on the history of chemistry, along with general papers in analytical, biological, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as in chemical education.

Workshops. The conference will offer two ACS Career Pathways workshops on Tuesday morning focusing on the interview process.

“Setting Yourself Up for Success” will help interviewees develop a plan to relate their experience and values to the job requirements and organizational values of their potential employers. “Making the Most of your Interview: Outshine the Competition” will provide participants with strategies and techniques to develop an effective interview.

In addition, career consultants will be available on Tuesday afternoon for attendees to schedule one-on-one résumé and curriculum vitae reviews.

Undergraduate programming. On Wednesday evening, there will be an undergraduate poster session and mixer. Undergraduates can also participate in an ice cream social with ACS governance preceding the Wednesday night poster session and meet with representatives of regional graduate schools during the exposition. Applications for schools that want to participate in the exposition can be found on the meeting website.

Exposition. The exposition will open on Wednesday and run until Thursday. Attendees can learn about the latest products on the market. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. Several awards will be presented at the awards banquet on Thursday evening.

The Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences recognizes individuals and institutions that have advanced diversity in the chemical sciences and significantly stimulated or fostered activities that promote inclusiveness in the region.

The ACS Division of Chemical Education’s Great Lakes Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching recognizes, encourages, and stimulates outstanding teachers of high school chemistry in the region.

The Partners for Progress & Prosperity Award encourages and recognizes successful and exemplary partnerships among local sections, international chapters, and regional meetings.

Social events. Among the social highlights is a networking mixer on Tuesday evening sponsored by the ACS Division of Professional Relations. At the event, students and postdocs will have an opportunity to interact with senior chemists and talk with the plenary speaker, Paul Dastoor. Other social events include an evening out to watch the movie “Fargo” in the historic Fargo Theatre.