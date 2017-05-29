George D. (Doug) Nelson, 95, died on Sept. 25, 2016, in St. Louis.
“Doug worked at Lehigh University from 1942 to 1947 on a National Defense Research Corp. program studying problems in small arms manufacturing related to stress/corrosion failure of brass cartridge shells. He later joined Monsanto Chemical Co., where he worked on applications for phosphoric acid as well as its sodium, potassium, and calcium salts. Some of this included the first formulations for fluoride in toothpastes. Additional contributions were made in reduced-fume acid bath compositions for aluminum brightening from 1959 to 1965. From 1965 to his retirement in 1986, Doug worked on chlorine stabilizers based on chlorinated-S-triazinetrione for sanitizers, detergents, bleaches, and disinfectants for swimming pools and spas. His pride in his profession led me to a career in chemistry.”—George D. Nelson Jr., son
Most recent title: chemist, Monsanto
Education: B.S., chemistry, Randolph-Macon College, 1941; M.S., chemistry, Lehigh University, 1943
Survivors: wife, Pauline; daughter, Laura Colburn; sons, Frederick and George Jr.; five grandchildren
