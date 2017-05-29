Iterum raises funds for new antibiotic

The biotech firm Iterum Therapeutics has raised $65 million in a series B investment round. The cash will help the company complete a Phase III clinical trial of sulopenem, an antibiotic it is developing to treat Gram-negative multi-drug-resistant infections. Iterum was founded in 2015 to license sulopenem from its discoverer, Pfizer. It plans to file a New Drug Application with FDA by the end of 2019.
