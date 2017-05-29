JSR will expand biotech manufacturing

KBI Biopharma, a subsidiary of Japan’s JSR, will spend $30 million to expand biotech drug manufacturing capacity at two U.S. sites. In Durham, N.C., KBI will add two commercial-scale, single-use mammalian cell bioreactors to complement its clinical-scale reactors. In Boulder, Colo., it will add small-scale microbial fermentation capacity to complement larger-scale equipment. KBI also plans to open a biotech analytical services lab at JSR’s electronic materials facility in Leuven, Belgium.
