Joseph N. Neucer

Joseph N. Neucere, 83, died on Jan. 20, 2016, in San Angelo, Texas.
“Joseph’s first language was Cajun French. After graduating from high school at age 16, he moved to New Orleans. At 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a medic in the Korean zone. Later, he became an X-ray technician. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in New Orleans as a research chemist. He retired in January 1997. He enjoyed, for many years, going fishing with work friends.”—family of Joseph Neucere
Most recent title: research chemist, U.S. Department of Agriculture
Education: B.S., chemistry and physics, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge
Survivors: wife, Martha; daughter, Season
