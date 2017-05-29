Maurice M. Kreevoy, 87, died on March 20, 2016, in Crystal, Minn.
“He was a terrific scientist and scholar in the best sense of the word, but he was also a real gentleman. Whenever people asked me about Maury, they would comment about what a kind man he was.”—Steven Kass, friend and colleague
Most recent title: chemistry professor, University of Minnesota
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1950; Ph.D., chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1954
Survivors: daughter, Edith Pang; son, William; two grandchildren
