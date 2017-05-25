Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mustard comes closer to becoming India’s first genetically modified food crop

Final approval from government still needed

by K. V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
May 25, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Mustard, a crop whose seeds and oil are traditionally used in everyday cooking in India, is coming closer to being the country’s first transgenic food crop. India’s top biotechnology regulator earlier this month approved the commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard.

However, before the seeds are released for sowing, India’s environment minister will have to approve the May 11 recommendation of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee, the government body that evaluates GM crops.

The University of Delhi’s Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants developed the GM mustard. The goal is to allow plant breeders to develop higher-yielding hybrids of the largely self-pollinating crop.

One strain of the bioengineered mustard contains genes from a soil bacterium that cause male flowers to be sterile. Breeders can then pollinate these plants with a strain genetically modified to restore fertility in the resultant hybrids.

India’s Supreme Court is hearing a case seeking a moratorium on commercial release of the mustard. The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change has stated it will abide by the court’s decision.

If accepted, the mustard will be the second GM crop to be approved for cultivation and the first GM food crop. India approved the cultivation of transgenic cotton in 2002.

Currently, India depends heavily on imports to meet its enormous demand for edible oils, including mustard oil.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ag giants pan EU decision to regulate gene-edited crops
EU approves sale of GMO soybeans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Farmers plant fewer genetically modified crops

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE