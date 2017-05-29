New bottle plastic is okay in Europe

A European polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle industry group has given interim approval to bottles made out of polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a polymer being developed by Synvina, a joint venture of BASF and Avantium. Whereas PET is made with purified terephthalic acid, a petrochemical, PEF is made with furandicarboxylic acid, which is derived from renewable resources. The industry group concluded that PEF bottles can be recycled alongside PET bottles.
