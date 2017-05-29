Rodney L. Willer, 67, died on Feb. 12, 2016, in Gulfport, Miss.
“Rod published many significant papers and patents on synthesis, characterization, and scale-up of energetic binders, furazans, polycyclic nitramines, energetic cubyl compounds, hydroxyl ammonium nitrate, and propellant formulation. He was a sports car, powerboat, waterskiing, and rock climbing enthusiast.”—Robson F. Storey, colleague
Most recent title: research scientist, University of Southern Mississippi
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1970, and M.S., organic chemistry, 1972, East Carolina University; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1976
Survivors: brother, Clinton; sister, Yvonne Marion Evans
