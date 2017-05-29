Solution advances for acrylamide problem

Orkla Food Ingredients has licensed yeast from Canada’s Renaissance BioScience that reduces acrylamide content in food. When starchy foods are heated to more than 120 °C, naturally occurring asparagine turns into acrylamide, a carcinogen. The yeast, when used in baking or as an additive, consumes asparagine, reducing acrylamide formation by up to 95%, Renaissance says. Orkla will market the yeast, which is not yet commercial, in Europe.
