How does research funding at your university stack up?

Research funding is constantly on the minds of academic chemists and chemical engineers. Data from the National Science Foundation give those scientists a chance to take a closer look at their universities, including how much their departments get and their funding sources.
A look at 2015 (the most recent data available from NSF) shows that spending on chemistry is slightly up from previous years but hasn't returned to its 2011 peak. While total funding for chemistry remains fairly consistent overall, which schools spend the most vary widely from year to year. This year, C&EN included rankings from a decade ago as well, which gives a broader sense of how funding changes over time.
Take a look at the top chemistry spenders for 2015, 2014, and 2005.
|RANK
|SPENDING, $ THOUSANDS
|2015
|2014
|2005
|INSTITUTION
|2015
|2014
|2005
|1
|6
|3
|U of California, San Francisco
|$50,957
|$31,267
|$26,041
|2
|1
|1
|California Inst. of Technology
|40,577
|61,664
|29,563
|3
|2
|6
|U of California, San Diego
|34,573
|35,526
|23,028
|4
|3
|18
|Northwestern U
|34,334
|33,303
|17,825
|5
|5
|7
|U of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
|32,678
|31,861
|22,603
|6
|7
|2
|Harvard U
|32,068
|31,025
|26,572
|7
|9
|5
|U of California, Berkeley
|31,324
|27,632
|25,666
|8
|28
|78
|Vanderbilt U
|28,687
|18,654
|5,445
|9
|4
|17
|Georgia Tech
|28,610
|32,670
|17,930
|10
|13
|8
|Texas A&M U
|28,293
|23,348
|21,739
|11
|10
|21
|U of Michigan
|24,714
|25,992
|16,435
|12
|8
|9
|Rutgers U
|24,380
|29,655
|21,049
|13
|32
|16
|Massachusetts Inst. of Technology
|24,143
|17,699
|17,984
|14
|16
|40
|Princeton U
|24,018
|21,810
|10,843
|15
|21
|55
|Emory U
|23,894
|20,442
|8,223
|16
|14
|14
|U of Colorado
|23,855
|22,289
|18,251
|17
|27
|24
|U of Wisconsin, Madison
|23,673
|18,734
|15,710
|18
|12
|52
|U of Notre Dame
|23,201
|24,244
|8,591
|19
|26
|50
|Yale U
|22,674
|18,778
|8,658
|20
|17
|29
|U of California, Irvine
|22,280
|21,393
|14,192
|21
|11
|36
|Johns Hopkins USa
|21,871
|24,528
|12,038
|22
|29
|20
|Stanford U
|21,619
|18,478
|16,781
|23
|23
|10
|Cornell U
|21,596
|20,034
|20,770
|24
|20
|27
|U of Minnesota
|20,812
|20,492
|14,222
|25
|42
|22
|Ohio State U
|20,443
|14,192
|16,378
|Total, listed institutions
|$685,274
|$645,710
|$436,537
|TOTAL, ALL INSTITUTIONS
|$1,758,127
|$1,723,824
|$1,371,984
Note: Institutional fiscal years. a Includes funding for the Applied Physics Laboratory.
Source: National Science Foundation’s WebCASPAR database
$3.6 billion
U.S. R&D spending in chemistry, chemical engineering, and materials engineering in 2015
$63.9 billion
U.S. academic R&D spending in 2015
Take a look at the top chemical engineering spenders for 2015, 2014, and 2005.
|RANK
|SPENDING, $ THOUSANDS
|2015
|2014
|2005
|INSTITUTION
|2015
|2014
|2005
|1
|2
|3
|U of Texas, Austin
|$51,920
|$48,858
|$14,049
|2
|6
|6
|Texas A&M U
|38,056
|21,490
|12,089
|3
|2
|5
|Massachusetts Inst. of Technology
|33,225
|32,844
|13,737
|4
|3
|4
|Georgia Tech
|32,687
|31,128
|13,808
|5
|15
|26
|California Inst. of Technology
|27,701
|14,260
|5,932
|6
|4
|2
|North Carolina State U
|24,744
|29,521
|15,231
|7
|5
|73
|U at Buffalo
|23,771
|24,423
|1,957
|8
|11
|16
|U of Minnesota
|20,823
|16,590
|8,718
|9
|13
|24
|U of Colorado
|17,613
|14,614
|6,294
|10
|7
|18
|U of Delaware
|14,951
|17,814
|7,162
|11
|9
|46
|U of Tulsa
|14,328
|17,112
|3,790
|12
|17
|14
|U of Michigan
|13,386
|13,565
|8,891
|13
|21
|1
|Pennsylvania State U
|12,878
|12,400
|17,375
|14
|14
|27
|Purdue U
|12,208
|14,555
|5,535
|15
|30
|38
|U of Oklahoma
|11,835
|10,360
|4,356
|16
|28
|9
|Johns Hopkins Ua
|11,741
|10,819
|9,675
|17
|24
|51
|Iowa State U
|11,602
|11,330
|3,598
|18
|32
|21
|U of California, Santa Barbara
|11,473
|9,820
|7,129
|19
|25
|15
|Michigan State U
|11,264
|11,073
|8,761
|20
|23
|31
|Cornell U
|10,934
|11,411
|4,907
|21
|18
|50
|U of Akron
|10,855
|13,447
|3,639
|22
|19
|19
|U of Wisconsin, Madison
|10,821
|13,400
|7,154
|23
|8
|12
|New Mexico Inst. of Mining & Technology
|10,798
|17,504
|9,039
|24
|31
|93
|Oregon State U
|10,759
|10,047
|673
|25
|20
|39
|Ohio U
|10,602
|13,303
|4,255
|Total, listed institutions
|$460,975
|$441,688
|$197,754
|TOTAL, ALL INSTITUTIONS
|$914,713
|$907,028
|$505,975
Note: Institutional fiscal years. a Includes funding for the Applied Physics Laboratory.
Source: National Science Foundation’s WebCASPAR database
