People

ACS names volunteers of the year

Honorees have demonstrated extraordinary outreach within their local sections

by Linda Wang
June 5, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 23
Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society Committee on Community Activities (CCA) has named its 2017 Local Section Outreach Volunteers of the Year.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sandra Koster
Koster (center) drops dry ice into cabbage indicator during a chemistry magic show
A woman performs a chemistry demonstration.
Credit: Courtesy of Sandra Koster
Koster (center) drops dry ice into cabbage indicator during a chemistry magic show
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Swartling
Swartling (right) makes liquid nitrogen ice cream during Parent’s Day at Tennessee Tech
A man makes liquid nitrogen ice cream.
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Swartling
Swartling (right) makes liquid nitrogen ice cream during Parent’s Day at Tennessee Tech
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Christin Monroe
Monroe demonstrates the Cartesian diver experiment (bottles contain water) during an outreach event at the Princeton Public Library
A woman engages two kids in a chemistry demonstration on the ideal gas low.
Credit: Courtesy of Christin Monroe
Monroe demonstrates the Cartesian diver experiment (bottles contain water) during an outreach event at the Princeton Public Library
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Tracy Drier
Drier performs glassblowing as part of his outreach efforts
A man performs a glassblowing demonstration.
Credit: Courtesy of Tracy Drier
Drier performs glassblowing as part of his outreach efforts

This year’s awardees are Hind Abi-Akar of the Illinois Heartland Local Section, Hulya Ahmed of the Detroit Section, Stephen Ambrozik of the Binghamton Local Section, Dana Barry of the Northern New York Local Section, Jason A. Bennett of the Erie Local Section, Kay Bjornen of the Northern Oklahoma Section, Rebecca Bowers-Gentry of the San Diego Section, Stephanie Chaparro-Ruiz of the Puerto Rico Section, Phil Davis of the Kentucky Lake Section, Diana Deese of the Midland Section, Tracy Drier of the Wisconsin Local Section, Edward C. Fitzgerald of the Connecticut Valley Section, Warren Ford of the Portland Local Section, Becky Guza of the Minnesota Local Section, Abby Kennedy of the Santa Clara Valley Section, Sandy Koster of the LaCrosse-Winona Section, Rebecca Lai of the Nebraska Local Section, Stephanie Mabry of the Virginia Section, Jim Martin of the North Carolina Section, Makoto Masuno of the Sacramento Section, Brian Mathes of the Indiana Local Section, Ken Meinecke of the Toledo Local Section, Christin B. Monroe of the Princeton Section, Jocelyn Nadeau of the Mid-Hudson Section, Bernard Montgomery (Monte) Pettitt of the Greater Houston Section, Irma Quezada of the Milwaukee Section, Margaret Rakowsky of the Colorado Local Section, Pamela Riggs-Gelasco of the South Carolina Section, Alayne Schroll of the Green Mountain Local Section, Jeffery Seyler of the Indiana-Kentucky Border Local Section, C. David Sherrill of the Georgia Section, Lori Spangler of the Philadelphia Local Section, Daniel Swartling of the Nashville Local Section, Richard West of the Northeastern Ohio Local Section, Doug Williams of the Kalamazoo Section, Cynthia Williard of the Central North Carolina Section, Linda Youmans of the Savannah River Local Section, and Grazyna Zreda of the Southern Arizona Section.

