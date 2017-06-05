June 5, 2017 Issue

Copyright © 2017 American Chemical Society
COVER: A mass spec image of the distribution of a drug (green) in a mouse. The other colors represent lipids that were used to visualize organs.
Credit: ImaBiotech» Full Article
Features
Business
Science & Technology
News of the Week
Martian crater lake could have supported life more than 3 billion years ago
Curiosity rover data unveils geochemical history of Gale Crater, including redox layering of its ancient waters(p.4)
Two improved routes to 11C PET imaging agents
Researchers devise versatile synthetic strategies for making new radiolabeled compounds for positron emission tomography(p.5)
X-rays induce electron-gobbling ‘black holes’
Ultra-intense pulses ionize heavy atoms to extremes, causing them to strip electrons from other atoms in molecules(p.5)
Genetic engineering through click chemistry
Method gets nucleic acids into cells by first modifying cell surfaces(p.6)
Molecular motor turns rotor
Tiny machine synchronizes the motion of its two moving parts(p.6)
Engineered bacteria detect gut inflammation in mice
Bacteria maintain ability to respond to inflammation product for more than one thousand cell divisions(p.7)
Vancomycin triple threat developed
Modified drug uses three mechanisms of action to treat drug-resistant bacterial infections(p.7)
Covestro pursues biobased aniline
New production process could lead to greener polyurethanes(p.10)
Fumed silica links Cabot, Dow Corning
Neighboring Kentucky facilities will swap raw materials(p.10)
J&J buys into Protagonist’s oral peptides
The deal adds to the big pharma firm’s inflammatory bowel disease portfolio(p.10)
Consumer product additives examined
Transparency and innovation motivate initiatives at SC Johnson and Environmental Defense Fund(p.11)
Organic acids grow on the farm
Livestock farmers adopt the additives as replacements for growth-promoting antibiotics(p.11)
Scientific groups disappointed in Trump's move on climate
U.S. president pledges to exit Paris Agreement(p.14)
Departments
Business
Concentrates (pp.12-13)
- PPG drops AkzoNobel bid
- Warren Buffett invests in Lanxess
- Evonik and Wacker invest in start-up fund
- UOP partners up, grows China R&D
- BioVectra to add capacity with new Nova Scotia plant
- SCI hails Weber and Keefe as medalists
- Cambrex expands its Swedish plant
- Japanese companies advance microwaves
- Merck will boost production in Ireland
- Cipla seeks partner for business
- ImmunoGen hands drug rights to Sanofi
- Array licenses cancer compounds to Ono
- Business Roundup
Science & Technology
Tomorrow’s researcher can expect to work at the intersection of reality and science fiction
ACS News
Honorees have demonstrated extraordinary outreach within their local sections
Employment
A fascination with organ transplantation inspired this ‘biohacker’ to cofound her own company
Newscripts
Editor's Page
