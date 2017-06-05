June 5, 2017 Issue | Chemical & Engineering News
 
June 5, 2017 Issue

Volume 95, Issue 23
June 5, 2017 Issue, Vol. 95 | Iss. 23

Pharma embraces imaging mass spec

Drug developers are using the method to study drug distribution earlier in the discovery and development process
By Celia Henry Arnaud
(pp. 30-34)
Industry and academia rethink analytical chemistry

With demand soaring, drug service and other firms are challenged to keep talented scientists in the lab (pp. 16-18)
Tiny temperature sensors

New nanothermometry techniques give cell biologists ways to measure temperature at the subcellular level (pp. 19-21)
News of the Week

Martian crater lake could have supported life more than 3 billion years ago

Curiosity rover data unveils geochemical history of Gale Crater, including redox layering of its ancient waters
(p.4)

Two improved routes to 11C PET imaging agents

Researchers devise versatile synthetic strategies for making new radiolabeled compounds for positron emission tomography
(p.5)

X-rays induce electron-gobbling ‘black holes’

Ultra-intense pulses ionize heavy atoms to extremes, causing them to strip electrons from other atoms in molecules
(p.5)

Genetic engineering through click chemistry

Method gets nucleic acids into cells by first modifying cell surfaces
(p.6)

Molecular motor turns rotor

Tiny machine synchronizes the motion of its two moving parts
(p.6)

Engineered bacteria detect gut inflammation in mice

Bacteria maintain ability to respond to inflammation product for more than one thousand cell divisions
(p.7)

Vancomycin triple threat developed

Modified drug uses three mechanisms of action to treat drug-resistant bacterial infections
(p.7)

Covestro pursues biobased aniline

New production process could lead to greener polyurethanes
(p.10)

Fumed silica links Cabot, Dow Corning

Neighboring Kentucky facilities will swap raw materials
(p.10)

J&J buys into Protagonist’s oral peptides

The deal adds to the big pharma firm’s inflammatory bowel disease portfolio
(p.10)

Consumer product additives examined

Transparency and innovation motivate initiatives at SC Johnson and Environmental Defense Fund
(p.11)

Organic acids grow on the farm

Livestock farmers adopt the additives as replacements for growth-promoting antibiotics
(p.11)

Scientific groups disappointed in Trump's move on climate

U.S. president pledges to exit Paris Agreement
(p.14)
 

Perspectives: The lab of the future

Tomorrow’s researcher can expect to work at the intersection of reality and science fiction

ACS News

Committee on CAS: Highlighting Chemical information centrality

ACS names volunteers of the year

Honorees have demonstrated extraordinary outreach within their local sections

Government & Policy

Employment

Career Ladder: Xiaoxi Wei

A fascination with organ transplantation inspired this ‘biohacker’ to cofound her own company

Looking ahead to your career goals

Newscripts

Spacing out with stamps and bricks

Editor's Page

About brains and looks

Letters

 
 