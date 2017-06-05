Array licenses cancer compounds to Ono

Array BioPharma has licensed Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical the right to develop two late-stage oncology compounds, binimetinib and encorafenib, in Japan and South Korea. Array will get $32 million up front and up to $156 million in milestone payments. The compounds are in Phase III studies of patients with BRAF-mutant cancers. Array recently struck a deal to assess binimetinib with two Bristol-Myers Squibb immuno-oncology agents.
