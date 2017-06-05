BioVectra to add capacity with new Nova Scotia plant

BioVectra, a Canadian contract R&D firm, is spending $22 million to overhaul a site in Nova Scotia it acquired from Sepracor in 2014. The investment, which will increase BioVectra’s manufacturing capacity by 40%, includes new microbial fermentation and complex chemistry capabilities. The site will be fully operational by the end of the year. BioVectra is owned by Mallinckrodt, which purchased the Canadian company with the acquisition of Questcor, also in 2014. BioVectra operates three other facilities in Canada’s Prince Edward Island.
