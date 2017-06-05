Cipla seeks partner for business

The Indian drug producer Cipla is hoping to find a partner or buyer for its biosimilars business. Cipla’s strength is in small-molecule chemistry, not biologic drugs, a company executive tells C&EN. The biosimilars business operates a plant and R&D center in Goa on India’s west coast. Cipla has developed biosimilars of Genentech’s cancer drugs Avastin and Herceptin but has not launched them in regulated markets. The company’s decision comes a few weeks after Merck KGaA agreed to sell its biosimilars business to Fresenius.
