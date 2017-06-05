Evonik and Wacker invest in start-up fund

Evonik Industries and Wacker Chemie are among the investors in a $335 million fund intended to finance young start-up firms. Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs & Energy and the German state-run KfW Development Bank are the main investors in High-Tech Gründerfonds III, which will also help the start-ups put their business concepts into practice. Evonik expects the investment will help it identify new technology as it develops. Wacker sees the investment as a way to support creative ideas.
