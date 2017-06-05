Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

J&J buys into Protagonist’s oral peptides

The deal adds to the big pharma firm’s inflammatory bowel disease portfolio

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 5, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Janssen Biotech, the research arm of Johnson & Johnson, will pay Protagonist Therapeutics $50 million for access to an oral peptide in preclinical studies as an inflammatory bowel disease treatment. Protagonist could see another $940 million in milestone payments if the peptide, an IL-23 receptor antagonist dubbed PTG-200, is a commercial success.

The deal bolsters J&J’s portfolio of treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, an umbrella term for chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract that includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Last year, J&J gained approval for Stelara, an antibody for Crohn’s disease, and it’s now testing the treatment against ulcerative colitis in a late-stage study. And the firm is planning a Phase III study for its antibody guselkumab in Crohn’s disease. J&J’s venture arm participated in Protagonist’s second major round of funding in 2013.

With PTG-200, J&J is looking to add an oral option to the injected drugs in its repertoire. Although peptides represent a sizable chunk of the pharmacopoeia—more than 60 peptide drugs are on the market—their instability in the body means all must be delivered by injection. Protagonist is one of several companies trying to put peptides into a pill—what CEO Dinesh Patel calls “the holy grail in the field of peptides.”

The biotech firm has spent years trying to overcome the ways peptides are broken down in the gastrointestinal tract. They are myriad: the acids in the gut, the proteases found in the small intestine and colon, the reducing environment in the colon, and the gut microbes that inactivate peptides.

The funds from the J&J deal will help Protagonist advance its lead oral peptide, currently in Phase II studies against ulcerative colitis.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly to pay $3.2 billion for Springer lab spin-out Morphic
UCB buying Ra Pharmaceuticals for $2.1 billion
Celgene buys into Prothena programs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE