Japanese companies advance microwaves

Two Japanese firms, PeptiDream and Microwave Chemical, are joining to develop a process for low-cost mass production of peptides with the aid of microwaves. The two companies say they have produced peptides in small quantities but don’t yet fully understand how the microwave process functions. PeptiDream develops libraries of peptides that it tests against disease targets to find hits. Microwave Chemical specializes in scaling up the use of microwaves for chemical production.
