Merck will boost production in Ireland

Merck & Co. will spend $315 million over the next three years to boost drug and vaccine production at facilities in Counties Carlow and Cork, Ireland. The investment is expected to create 200 jobs at the Cork plant. There, Merck specializes in fermentation, purification, and sterilization of biologic medicines for lung cancer, melanoma, hepatitis C, and arthritis. The Carlow facility, which makes vaccines and biologics, will take on 120 new employees.
