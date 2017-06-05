SCI hails Weber and Keefe as medalists

The Society of Chemical Industry, America Section, says Ann E. Weber will receive the 2017 Perkin Medal and Melinda H. Keefe the Gordon E. Moore Medal, both on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia. Weber, senior vice president at the New York City-based biotech firm Kallyope, will receive her award for work leading to the development of Januvia and Janumet to treat type 2 diabetes. Keefe, senior R&D manager for architectural coatings at Dow Chemical, will be recognized for leading a team at Dow that developed Evoque paint film technology.
