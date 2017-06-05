UOP partners up, grows China R&D

Honeywell’s UOP unit has teamed up with China’s Wison Engineering to market UOP’s methanol-to-olefins process outside China. Wison provided engineering services for seven of the nine plants that use the technology in China. Wison will now help market it in Russia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Separately, UOP says it will open, in 2020, an R&D center employing 150 people in Zhangjiagang, near Shanghai. The company is building a plant for methanol-to-olefins catalysts at the same site.
