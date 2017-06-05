U.S. National Science Foundation sponsors internships in business, policy

The scientific community has long sought ways to diversify the experiences of graduate students beyond universities. More than half of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) doctoral graduates end up working outside academia, according to the 2016 Science & Engineering Indicators report. Now NSF has announced it will sponsor graduate student research internships in fields outside academia. The internships are designed “to ensure graduate students are prepared for the 21st-century STEM workforce,” according to the letter announcing the program. Funding will be available to graduate students working for NSF-funded principal investigators supported through several directorates, including those for Engineering and Education & Human Resources. A few examples of places that could host NSF-sponsored interns include industry research labs, start-ups, government agencies, national laboratories, think tanks, and nonprofits.
