AACT seeks science coaches

The American Association of Chemistry Teachers (AACT) is seeking chemists for its Science Coaches program for the 2017–18 school year. The educational outreach initiative is dedicated to enhancing science skills in students across the U.S.
The program pairs chemist coaches with AACT teacher members in elementary, middle, and high schools. Teachers accepted into the program will have the opportunity to form a valuable relationship with a coach who volunteers face-to-face or through a digital forum.
To apply to be a science coach, visit www.acs.org/sciencecoaches or e-mail sciencecoaches@acs.org. Applications close on Aug. 15.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter