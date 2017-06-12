Copyright © 2017 American Chemical Society
June 12, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 24
Plant scientists are using the gene editing method to make higher-quality, more sustainable agriculture products, but consumer acceptance is not guaranteed
» Full Article
June 12, 2017 Issue
June 12, 2017 Issue, Vol. 95 | Iss. 24
Features
Science & Technology
Experimental challenges contributed to the controversy over claims of creating the elusive material (pp. 16-17)
Science & Technology
El profesor de Química y bloguero de Compound Interest Andy Brunning explica las drogas detrás de la crisis de salud pública (p.24)
Science & Technology
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the drugs behind the public health crisis (p.24)
Cover Story: CRISPR: A new toolbox for better crops
These four foods are ripe for CRISPR gene editing
Agriculture observers see tomatoes, mushrooms, wheat, and corn among the first to benefit from the hot new technique(p.33)
News of the Week
Geraldine Richmond named 2018 Priestley Medalist
University of Oregon chemist honored for studies of water interfaces and worldwide promotion of chemistry(p.3)
Revisiting what went wrong in the clinical trial tragedy in France
Chemists track down off-target enzymes that may have contributed to a drug candidate’s neurotoxicity(p.5)
Inhibiting endocannabinoid reuptake relieves anxiety in mice
First selective reuptake inhibitors suggest new drug target for regulating endocannabinoid signaling(p.6)
Two teams solve structure of elusive diabetes drug target
Independent studies reveal details of GLP-1 receptor interactions(p.6)
Synthetic melanins display tunable properties
New method yields bioinspired polymers with UV-absorbing and charge-storing abilities(p.7)
Blast kills 10 at Chinese chemical facility
Accident occurs despite stepped-up inspections since 2015 Tianjin disaster(p.10)
Online tool connects drug industry to U.K. academia
Database promises to accelerate pharma R&D in the U.K.(p.10)
Contract manufacturer AMRI to go private
Private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR partner for $1.5 billion deal(p.11)
IBM researchers unveil first 5-nm chip
The breakthrough could help pave the way for cognitive computing and more efficient cell phones(p.11)
Departments
Business
New production technologies open the door to niche applications
Pitiful performers in the 2000s, styrenic resins are now among the chemical industry’s hottest businesses
Concentrates (pp.12-13)
- BASF invests in China
- Bayer reduces stake in Covestro
- Shell makes progress in Geismar
- AkzoNobel expands micronutrients
- SK Capital buys formaldehyde maker
- Dow will move silicones plant
- City chooses activated carbon for PFOS removal
- AkzoNobel boosts R&D in Houston
- Merck, F-star join for bispecific antibodies
- Endocyte slashes staff and programs
- Synthetic Genomics makes anticancer DNA
- Novartis links with IBM for cancer care
- Business Roundup
Science & Technology
A comic collaboration between C&EN and ChemScrapes cartoonist Brendan Burkett
Wine chemist Andrew Waterhouse talks about teaching a generation of winemakers
ACS News
Rowland and Molina’s groundbreaking discovery changed the way humans saw their impact on Earth
Letters
Most popular
