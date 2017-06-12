June 12, 2017 Issue | Chemical & Engineering News
 
June 12, 2017 Issue

Volume 95, Issue 24
June 12, 2017 Issue, Vol. 95 | Iss. 24

CRISPR: A new toolbox for better crops

Plant scientists are using the gene editing method to make higher-quality, more sustainable agriculture products, but consumer acceptance is not guaranteed
By Melody M. Bomgardner
(pp. 30-34)
Features
Why it’s so hard to make metallic hydrogen

Experimental challenges contributed to the controversy over claims of creating the elusive material (pp. 16-17)
Infografía Periódica: La fiebre del opio

El profesor de Química y bloguero de Compound Interest Andy Brunning explica las drogas detrás de la crisis de salud pública (p.24)
Periodic graphics: The opioid epidemic

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the drugs behind the public health crisis (p.24)
News of the Week

Geraldine Richmond named 2018 Priestley Medalist

University of Oregon chemist honored for studies of water interfaces and worldwide promotion of chemistry
(p.3)

Revisiting what went wrong in the clinical trial tragedy in France

Chemists track down off-target enzymes that may have contributed to a drug candidate’s neurotoxicity
(p.5)

Inhibiting endocannabinoid reuptake relieves anxiety in mice

First selective reuptake inhibitors suggest new drug target for regulating endocannabinoid signaling
(p.6)

Two teams solve structure of elusive diabetes drug target

Independent studies reveal details of GLP-1 receptor interactions
(p.6)

Synthetic melanins display tunable properties

New method yields bioinspired polymers with UV-absorbing and charge-storing abilities
(p.7)

Blast kills 10 at Chinese chemical facility

Accident occurs despite stepped-up inspections since 2015 Tianjin disaster
(p.10)

Online tool connects drug industry to U.K. academia

Database promises to accelerate pharma R&D in the U.K.
(p.10)

Contract manufacturer AMRI to go private

Private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR partner for $1.5 billion deal
(p.11)

IBM researchers unveil first 5-nm chip

The breakthrough could help pave the way for cognitive computing and more efficient cell phones
(p.11)
 

Round two for MOF commercialization

New production technologies open the door to niche applications

The great styrene comeback

Pitiful performers in the 2000s, styrenic resins are now among the chemical industry’s hottest businesses

Sketch chemistry: Infrared massage studio

A comic collaboration between C&EN and ChemScrapes cartoonist Brendan Burkett

The secret to great wine? Organic chemistry.

Wine chemist Andrew Waterhouse talks about teaching a generation of winemakers

Research on chlorofluorocarbons designated a chemical landmark

Rowland and Molina’s groundbreaking discovery changed the way humans saw their impact on Earth

Chemistry olympiad finalizes study camp participants

(p.36 )

Disability travel award now available

(p.36 )

AACT seeks science coaches

(p.36 )

Call for papers for NMR conference

(p.36 )

ACS awards Frasch Foundation grants

(p.36 )

The color of organic chemistry and a meaty structure mistake

Letters

 
 