ACS awards Frasch Foundation grants

The American Chemical Society has announced the 2017–22 winners of the Herman Frasch Fund for Chemical Research Grants in Agricultural Chemistry. Grantees will receive $50,000 per year for five years.
They are Marcus Foston, Washington University in St. Louis; Alexis D. Ostrowski, Bowling Green State University; Yujie Sun, Utah State University; David J. Vinyard, Louisiana State University; Jimmie Weaver, Oklahoma State University; Emily Weinert, Emory University; Andrew J. Wiemer, University of Connecticut; and Michael C. Young, University of Toledo.
The Herman Frasch Fund for Chemical Research is a small research grant program with an emphasis on projects that promise practical benefit to agricultural development in the U.S. The grants are restricted to tenured or tenure-track faculty in the first seven years of their first academic appointment. ACS provides administrative and programmatic support for this program.
For more information on the awards, visit www.acs.org/frasch.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter