Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Chemistry olympiad finalizes study camp participants

by Linda Wang
June 12, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Students wearing pink lab coats doing experiments in a lab.
Credit: Linda Brunauer
More than 1,000 high school students participated in the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad national exam, administered by ACS local sections around the country. Shown here is the exam being hosted by the Santa Clara Valley Section. Steven Liu is from that local section.

The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program, sponsored by ACS, named the 20 students who are attending the chemistry olympiad study camp from June 6 to 21 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The students will compete for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, July 6–15, 2017.

The students—representing 15 ACS local sections and 14 states—are Zachary Chin, Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill.; Yutong Dai, Princeton (N.J.) International School of Mathematics & Science; Aniket Dehadrai, Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics in Oklahoma City; Thomas Draper, Mountain View High School in Salt Lake City; Jiwon Lee, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.) High School; Alex Li, Mounds View High School in Arden Hills, Minn.; Steven Liu, Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, Calif.; Michelle Lu, Pomperaug High School in Southbury, Conn.; Yunfei Ma,Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Gunasheil Mandava, North Allegheny Senior High School in Wexford, Pa; Joshua Park, Lexington (Mass.) High School; Jeffrey Shi, Marcellus (N.Y.) High School; Harrison Wang, Hinsdale (Ill.) Central High School; Shannon Weng, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South in New Jersey; Andrew Wu, Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis; David Wu, Westview High School in San Diego; Brendan Yap, Carmel (Ind.) High School; Allen Zhang, Carmel High School; Allen Zhao, Park Tudor High School; and Tong Zhao, Clayton (Mo.) High School.

For more information, visit the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad website at www.acs.org/olympiad.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.