City chooses activated carbon for PFOS removal

Newburgh, N.Y., is installing a $3.5 million activated carbon treatment system from Calgon Carbon to remove perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) from the city’s drinking water. Once used in the manufacture of nonstick materials, such as 3M’s Scotchgard and Chemours’s Teflon, the perfluorinated substance was also used in firefighting foams at nearby former Stewart Air Force Base. When it starts up at the end of the year, the system will use more than 318,000 kg of activated carbon to remove PFOS that migrated from the air base into the city’s reservoir.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter