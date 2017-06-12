Disability travel award now available

The ACS Committee on Chemists with Disabilities is offering its inaugural Travel Award, which will offer travel support for a chemist with disabilities who will be presenting a talk or poster at the fall ACS meeting in Washington, D.C.
The award aims to encourage the participation of undergraduate and graduate students and postdocs with disabilities who will present a talk or poster at the spring or fall ACS national meeting. Up to $3,000 will be awarded per recipient. The application deadline is June 29. For more information, visit www.acs.org/content/acs/en/about/governance/committees/cwd.html.
