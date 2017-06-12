Dow will move silicones plant

Dow Chemical is moving a silicones, sealants, and adhesives plant from Greensboro, N.C., to Midland, Mich., by the end of this year. The move is part of a previously announced program to invest $400 million in its Michigan operations. Dow disclosed plans to close the Greensboro plant last year when it revealed $400 million in cost-cutting related to its takeover of Dow Corning. The company notes that it has 140 open positons for plant workers in Midland that it needs to fill.
