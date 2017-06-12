Advertisement

Education

Focus on small colleges

June 12, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 24
I just read about the Society of Chemical Industries Scholars in C&EN (May 15, page 39) and am impressed and pleased to learn about this program that provides an exciting experience for those students who participate. But I was disappointed to see that only three grants were for students from small colleges. My feeling is that such a program would be more valuable to students from small colleges, particularly from those small colleges that do not have a robust active research activity there. Those students from the large universities probably have the advantage that they can do research with some of their faculty, which may not occur at the small colleges.

For next year I hope that the SCI program would appoint more [students from small colleges]. My thought just now is that those chemistry departments at smaller colleges may not even know about this exciting program, and part of the problem is spreading the word.

Morton A. Fineman
San Diego

