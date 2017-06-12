Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Iron is catching up to cobalt in lithium-ion batteries

A novel formulation and a little distortion bolster cathodes made with iron, which is cheaper and more abundant than cobalt

by Matt Davenport
June 12, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Fujitsu Laboratories
A new iron-based cathode material helps lithium-ion batteries achieve higher voltages without using cobalt.
An illustration shows a new cathode crystal structure that is distorted compared to its predecessors with regular polyhedral shapes.
Credit: Fujitsu Laboratories
A new iron-based cathode material helps lithium-ion batteries achieve higher voltages without using cobalt.

Lithium-ion batteries made it to where they are today—in cars, phones, and computers—thanks to cobalt. But cobalt’s price is in flux, and its mining operations are marred by reports of child labor and human rights abuses. More abundant, less expensive iron could curb battery makers’ reliance on cobalt. Yet batteries using iron-based cathode materials, such as lithium iron phosphate, LiFePO4, lag behind their cobalt-containing counterparts in terms of performance. Fujitsu Laboratories has now unveiled batteries using lithium iron pyrophosphate cathodes that match the voltage supplied by conventional cobalt-based devices, according to a press release. Using a proprietary process, Fujitsu created Li5.33Fe5.33(P2O7)4 crystals in which iron-oxygen clusters are distorted compared with the regular octahedrons of lithium iron phosphate. This crystal structure likely helps batteries hit higher voltages. Furthermore, the structure could be optimized to help iron-based materials catch up to cobalt in other areas, such as charge capacity, says Fujitsu research manager Shintaro Sato. Karim Zaghib, who develops lithium-ion technology for the energy supplier Hydro-Québec, commends the work, saying the new material is a good addition to research efforts aimed at minimizing cobalt in batteries.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE