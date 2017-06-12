Merck, F-star join for bispecific antibodies

In a bid to become a leader in immuno-oncology, Merck KGaA has sealed a broad pact with F-star, a privately held firm focused on developing bispecific antibodies. F-star could score up to $130 million in the first two years of the collaboration, which gives Merck an exclusive option to acquire five bispecific antibodies against immuno-oncology targets. The option includes F-star’s lead preclinical product, FS118, an antibody that inhibits PD-L1 and LAG3.
